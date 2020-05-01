New York —

Mood changes and not being able to control emotions are problems that are linked to the moment of stress we are experiencing

The president’s mental health has been questioned since he arrived at the White House.





Everything that surrounds the coronavirus – stress, anguish, uncertainty, isolation – is taking its toll and, too often, it becomes evident to many people that they cannot contain their emotions and jump to the minimum.

Several viral videos have shown really tense fighting between people from all over the world. The Americans were not going to be less, here, too, the impotence of not knowing when all this will happen.

After all these weeks of social isolation, it is not surprising that people become more irascible. Isolation can affect mental health, remembers the neuropsychologist Dr. Judy Ho to Inside Edition.

“Many people are frustrated right now. They are dealing with existential crises, which is the most basic type of human crisis, regardless of whether you are going to survive or die, “said the doctor.

“That’s what survival is all about. When you are in that state you don’t think if you are hurting someone else’s feelings. You don’t wonder if what you do is appropriate. You are literally thinking that every situation can be life or death, “he adds.

To overcome the pandemic, the doctor offers this advice: “If you only keep your mind in the present moment, there really is nothing you cannot handle. And it can be as simple as taking a conscious walk or making an effort to distract yourself, pick up the phone, and call a friend. You can get some of that necessary social interaction. “

Living the present without considering anything else has never given us so many guarantees of a better future.

