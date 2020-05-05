New York —

Apparently, Miami justice officials have tried to give Paulina notice of the lawsuit up to eleven times, all without success.

Paulina Rubio He faces a new legal battle with one of his former partners for allegedly preventing him from seeing his son. This time it was not her ex-husband Nicolás Vallejo-Nágera who has resorted to justice to demand that he comply with the agreement on the custody of his first-born Nico, but her former boyfriend Gerardo Bazúa, with whom she had little Eros during the time of her romantic relationship.

The Mexican singer, who met the golden girl in 2013 while participating in the ‘La Voz’ contest in which she practiced as a coach, has just filed a lawsuit against him in Miami, according to the Telemundo ‘Suelta la sopa’ program.

Bazúa’s legal representative has confirmed that, at the time of the breakup, the former couple did not agree to a visitation regime and insists that the interpreter has been unable to reunite with his son for a year and a half. His intention is to get a judge to guarantee his right to see the minor.

Miami justice officials reportedly have tried to hand over Paulina notified the lawsuit up to eleven times, all of them without success. This new legal problem for the interpreter comes just a few days after she starred in a controversial Instagram direct in which he displayed erratic behavior that many attributed to drug use.

Gerardo would be concerned about the well-being of his offspring and calls into question in the legal documents that Paulina’s ability to care for the child alone has presented.

