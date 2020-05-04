New York —

Luis Suarez vs. Patrice Evra.

In November 2011, Patrice Evra and Luis Suarez staged a racist incident during a match between Liverpool and Manchester United. The Uruguayan striker called the French midfielder “black” on more than seven occasions during the match, which is why Suárez was suspended eight games by the disciplinary commission of the Premier League.

Almost nine years after that event, Patrice Evra confessed that he wanted to hit Luis Suárez, but he held himself back because he did not want to set a bad example for all who saw him. This was revealed in an interview for Manchester United.

“The referee came up and asked what was going on with the two of us. He had seen my eyes change and asked me if I was okay. I told him he racially abused me and he said, “Okay, we’ll talk after the game.” Keep playing and don’t do anything silly. During that game, I was talking to myself saying: ‘If you hit him now, people will see you as the bad guy. People will forget what he said. ’ I could have hit him on the field, but what would I have achieved? ”Evra said.

In our new UTD Podcast, Patrice Evra revisits that controversial 2011 meeting with Liverpool FC at Anfield… Posted by Manchester United on Monday, May 4, 2020

Evra also revealed that the most complicated part of said incident was that he and his family received death threats after the sanction was announced to Luis Suárez.

“Manchester United received many letters threatening me. People said: ‘We are in jail, we are Liverpool fans, when we go out we will kill you and your family. For two months, he carried security wherever he went. They slept in front of my house. It was a difficult time, but I was not afraid. My family was scared but I was not. I couldn’t understand why people hated me so much. They did not know the truth, “Evra concluded.

