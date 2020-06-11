. New York lawmakers have passed a package of bills that provides for comprehensive police reform, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he intends to sign them all quickly.

This comes after two weeks of protests against police brutality across the country as the country falters over the recent death of several black Americans at the hands of the police, including George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis last month after that a white police officer knelt on his neck. for more than eight minutes. Cuomo worked with lawmakers over the weekend to address the bills.

“There is a time for change and we are going to make a change, and we are going to pass legislation this week that I am going to sign that will lead the nation in police reform, publishing disciplinary records, what they call the 50th,” Ban Strangulation , which should have been done a long time ago, and that will be in state law, “Cuomo said Wednesday. A coalition of police unions and unions has voiced opposition to many of the bills, calling them “anti-police.” “Most legislative action is not new to lawmakers, and they have never left the committee in recent years.

But politicians say now is the time to approve them. Make no mistake, we know that what we did is not a cure. We know it is a first step. It recognizes that laws alone are important, but they cannot solve racism in the United States, “said Andrea Stewart-Cousins, leader of the Senate majority. He said in the Senate on Wednesday when the legislative body voted on the package’s final bill: “It begins to eradicate injustice and bring justice to our justice system. It is a step and it is a path towards equality.

Unfortunately, we all know that there will be more moments that will shake us all, but in this camera we also understand that our response to those moments will make all the difference, “said Stewart-Cousins. The state assembly and Senate bodies, led by Democrat majority members, passed a bill that mandates that a police officer who injures or kills someone through the use of “a similar choke or restraint” may be charged with a class C felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Eric Garner, an African American man who died as a result of a police choke during an arrest in 2014. The choke tactic was already prohibited by New York police at the time of the incident. A version was first introduced by politicians after Garner’s death, but did not advance. Another bill will designate the attorney general as an independent prosecutor for matters related to the death of unarmed civilians caused by the police.

This measure technically codifies an executive order that Cuomo ordered in 2014 following Garner’s death. The Rev. Al Sharpton, a civil rights activist, spoke in support of the legislation at a press conference with Garner’s mother last week: “I thought if we had passed these bills in New York and if there had been a prosecution of the who drowned.

Eric Garner says that maybe that police hadn’t thought they could have gotten away with Floyd because we saw the sign in New York. There was a sign from New York that you can escape by preventing someone from breathing if you had a uniform blue, “said Sharpton.

Another action will allow the disciplinary records of police, fire, or correctional officers to be released without your written consent. It is the revocation of a 1976 statute known as Section 50-a of the New York State Civil Rights Act, which was originally enacted to exempt police officers from being cross-examined during criminal proceedings, according to the draft law.

“All he is doing is reversing an exemption in police records, so now a police officer is like a school teacher … it is just parity and equality with all other public employees. It is just justice and equity in all areas, “said Cuomo. Officials from the New York Police Department have recognized the need for reform in this area. »

The New York Police Department has long advocated for law reform. Department executives have spoken publicly about the need for justice and transparency in the law and have testified in Albany in support of an amendment to achieve that, “said police spokesman Sgt.

Jessica McRorie said in a statement to CNN. Police unions, including the New York City Police Charitable Association, say the legislation reflects only one perspective and will lead to unfair policies. Regarding 50-a, the coalition said in a statement that it concerns all complaints, including those that have not been fully investigated or justified – it will be released. He says a judge already has discretion to release those records, and there is concern that officers may not have a chance to be heard.

Several other bills passed this week target the use of police force and the demographics behind those incidents. A bill will compel an officer to report any discharge from his weapon in which a person could have been hit, within six hours of the incident. Another will require the courts to collect and publish racial and other demographic data on all low-level crimes, including misdemeanors and rapes. It will require police departments to report annually on arrest-related deaths.

A bill passed Tuesday will direct the State Police Division to provide all state police officers with cameras to be used any time an officer conducts a patrol and prescribes mandatory situations when the camera is turned on and recorded. Address incidents such as the recent viral video of Amy Cooper calling 911, in a bill that prohibits false reports based on the 911 race and makes them a crime.

New York is just one of several government agencies working on police reform. Democrats at the federal level on Monday announced radical legislation in the most expansive effort in recent years to crack down at the federal level against police practices across the United States.

However, he is expected to face strong resistance from Republicans, law enforcement unions and local officials who do not want Washington to intervene in their policymaking.

