New York partners with minorities to stop racist crimes

15 minutes. The Mayor of New York today announced an alliance with six associations representing different minorities in the city to stop the rampant racist attacks recently registered, especially against the Asian and Jewish communities.

“In New York City we do not tolerate hatred, violence or intolerance in any of its forms,” ​​said the mayor, Bill de Blasio, at a press conference in which he appeared with representatives of these groups.

The new initiative, which has a fund of three million dollars, seeks to launch programs through NGOs that represent minorities.

The NGOs will work with the Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes (OPHC) which, in addition to funding, will offer programmatic support.

“There is no single way to stop hate: A multi-pronged approach is needed that includes strong laws and enforcement, education to stop the prejudices that fuel hate violence, and healthy community relationships,” said OPHC Director, Deborah Lauter.

Police reinforcement

The organizations are Project Anti-Violence, the Arab American Association of New York, the Asian American Federation, the Hispanic Federation, the Jewish Council on Community Relations, and the Council of the Clergy of District 67 (in Brooklyn).

The project includes funding between $ 5,000 and $ 20,000 for initiatives that develop projects that reduce violence and promote community respect.

In New York, like many other American cities, attacks against Asian Americans increased.

It has also witnessed an increase in attacks against the Jewish community. They increased in recent weeks after the armed conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

Indeed, the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, announced a police reinforcement on Saturdays in Jewish communities.

“We are going to provide additional state police to Jewish communities, and especially to Jewish religious and educational facilities. And we are going to offer priority protection on Saturdays,” Cuomo said.