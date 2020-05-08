New York —

The European Comission (CE) included Panama and Nicaragua in its new list of third countries with deficiencies in their strategies against money laundering and terrorist financing, along with 10 other states.

In addition to Panama and Nicaragua, Brussels added the listing to Bahamas, Barbados, Botswana, Cambodia, Ghana, Jamaica, Mauricio, Mongolia, Myanmar and Zimbabwe.

Along with those twelve countries that the Community Executive added, they remain on the list Afghanistan, Iraq, Vanuatu, Pakistan, Syria, Trinity and Tobago, Uganda and Yemen.

However, the EC stated that it is still analyzing the situation of Afghanistan, Iraq, Trinidad and Tobago or Vanuatu, even though they remain on the list.

In February of last year, the Executive community already included Panama in a list of countries with regulations that could facilitate the laundering and financing of terrorism, along with 22 other states and jurisdictions around the world.

However, the member states of the European Union They rejected this repertoire, considering that its elaboration was not transparent and sufficient communication was not maintained with the countries included.

Following that decision of the member states, the European Comission she was obliged to present a new list and methodology to prepare it, something she did recently.

Even so, the published list is not yet based on the methodology updated, since the new method requires contacting the countries that could become part of the repertoire due to their deficiencies in the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing.

Thus, Brussels explained in a statement that in the absence of applying the new methodology, it has revised its list “taking into account the development of events at the international level since 2018.

He also specified that the new list is “better aligned” with those published by the International Financial Action Group (FATF, in English).

According to the community directive against money laundering, the European Comission is obliged to identify “high-risk third countries with strategic deficiencies in their regimes against money laundering and terrorist financing.”

Banks and other financial institutions have to take extra precautions when transacting with those third countries.

In any case, the inclusion in the list does not imply the application of sanctions, restrictions in commercial relations or inability to access development aid.

The updated list will now be sent to the Eurochamber and the Council of the EU (the countries) to approve it within a month, although an extension of another month is possible.

