New York —

A helicopter and 10 policemen moved to a quiet little town in England to answer the call.

The feline was not found to be a threat. (Archive)

Photo:
Sayantan Kundu / Pexels

A mega-operation that involved a helicopter and ten policemen the calm calm of Underriver, a small town in the northeast of Kent in England. Everything was in response to the call of a person who alerted about the presence of a tiger in a neighboring garden.

However, far from encountering a threatening feline, the uniformed lived through an unusual moment. It was the housewife herself, an 85-year-old sculptor, who led them to one of her creations.

“The tiger I made 20 years ago no longer looks like the photo. It was not for sale because it had become a attraction for people passing by the front of my house. It was quietly disintegrating until last May 3 a person who has no idea what an escaped tiger is like gave notice to the police, ”Juliet Simpson wrote as a release on her website.

Kent police had received a call alerting to the presence of a wild feline loose in the garden of a house. But once at the scene, the uniformed officers were able to verify not only that there was no (real) animal, nor any risk to the neighbors.

.