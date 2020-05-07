New York —

A helicopter and 10 policemen moved to a quiet little town in England to answer the call.

The feline was not found to be a threat. (Archive)

Photo:

Sayantan Kundu / Pexels

A mega-operation that involved a helicopter and ten policemen the calm calm of Underriver, a small town in the northeast of Kent in England. Everything was in response to the call of a person who alerted about the presence of a tiger in a neighboring garden.

However, far from encountering a threatening feline, the uniformed lived through an unusual moment. It was the housewife herself, an 85-year-old sculptor, who led them to one of her creations.

“The tiger I made 20 years ago no longer looks like the photo. It was not for sale because it had become a attraction for people passing by the front of my house. It was quietly disintegrating until last May 3 a person who has no idea what an escaped tiger is like gave notice to the police, ”Juliet Simpson wrote as a release on her website.

Kent police had received a call alerting to the presence of a wild feline loose in the garden of a house. But once at the scene, the uniformed officers were able to verify not only that there was no (real) animal, nor any risk to the neighbors.

Polícia invades fazenda to capture tiger, but animal was a sculpture Ten armed policemen and a helicopter foram at a rural region to lead as a feline, but only praise the work of the artist Juliet Simpson

