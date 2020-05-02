New York —

If you have well organized dishes, you can make shopping for food more easily

Putting together a weekly children’s menu is not difficult but it takes time.

Having the kids home all day is a huge battle, and although the most difficult thing to be quarantined is to properly organize your weekly dietTake the time to create a balanced and healthy children’s menu so that your little ones are fed with adequate amounts and without getting mad.

In this time of coronavirus, where the recommendation is to go shopping with a very specific list to spend little time in the supermarket, you should plan your departure with the intention of saving but also to make sure that you are going to acquire the best to feed your child.

Putting together a weekly children’s menu is not difficult but it takes time. If your child is older, you can ask him to help prepare the list of dishes with what he likes and what you are going to give him, even if it is not so much to his liking. This will be a great motivation to accept what you will serve daily.

The children’s food pyramid tells us that the little ones should eat three servings of cereals, pasta or rice weekly, three servings of bread, bananas or starches, 3-5 servings of vegetables and fruits, 3-4 servings of olive oil, 3-4 servings of milk and milk derivatives, and e-3 servings of lean meats, legumes and eggs.

Further, two or three times a week the little ones can eat quietly sausages, sweets, chocolate and butter, foods whose consumption is recommended in moderation.

The good thing about organizing the weekly menu yourself is that you can adapt it to the season, because as we always remind you, it is better to buy seasonal products and proximity not only for their more affordable price but also for their freshness and nutritional value, to the tastes of your family and your budget.

.