For the opponents of the Maduro regime it was an armed ‘operation’ from the Government

The Venezuelan opposition, led by Juan GuaidóThis Sunday, he distanced himself from the frustrated attack on the coasts near Caracas and presumes that it is a false operation designed by the Government of Nicolás Maduro to act against those who are politically contrary.

What happened in the state of La Guaira, which the Executive has described as a frustrated maritime invasion, is “military or civilians allegedly extrajudicially executed by the dictatorship and their bodies have been used to create a false positive,” says a statement from the opposition.

The brief, which claims to represent the position of the “legitimate Government” of Venezuela Headed by Guaidó, whom some fifty nations recognize as president, contemplates another scenario according to which what happened was “a criminal act manipulated by the dictatorship to continue the persecution” of the opposition.

The anti-chavismo classifies the government complaint as a “manufactured assembly” with which the Executive seeks to “divert attention” from other events, such as the prison riot on Friday in the northwest of Venezuela that it left, according to criminal sources at least 50 inmates deceased and dozens injured.

This is the photo of the peñero in which the supposed liberation force landed from COLOMBIA. With that boat, they could only advance a few miles, that is, they were already in Venezuela, on dry land, and they turned around to enter through Macuto. It makes no sense.

Maduro heads “a failed state, a criminal state that promotes a policy of generalized violence and that protects irregular groups to increase social control and repression,” the statement continues.

Furthermore, the opposition believes that these events demonstrate “widespread discontent within the Armed Forces” and stresses that the information provided so far by the Government is full of “inconsistencies, doubts and contradictions”.

The attorney general, Tarek William Saab, announced the opening of an investigation to determine the responsibilities in these events, which he described as a “naval incursion (…) that sought to provoke a coup d’état and attempted assassination.”

The president of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), Diosdado Cabello, reported that eight people died and at least two are detained due to the frustrated attempt at “maritime invasion” that occurred last morning.

