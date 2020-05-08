New York —

Listening to a meteorite doesn’t happen often. And watch it on video and hear the sound, much less

It was the boom that was heard around Puget sound, on the northwest coast of Washington state, on Wednesday night, and social media went on after many people reported a loud noise that didn’t seem to come from the ground, reports King 5.

“I know it well, we are in the middle of a pandemic and now we have rocks that come and fall on us and break the sound barrier”, Jenny Morber said, who told King 5 that he heard the sound of his home on Bainbridge Island.

Nothing to calm our collective anxieties like the space debris that creates a sonic boom so strong that it awakens Twitter. “This was like a really ‘low’ boom,” Morber added.

Toby Logsdon He also heard it from his home in Lynnwood. “It had a kind of big echo, and I thought it sounded like an exploded gas line or something,” he said.

So, What was it

Check out this video from Scott Story captured from a camera on his porch in Brier. “In the upper left corner, you will see the racing car go by. And the audio is actually three minutes later: the “boom,” “Story said.

It turns out that the American Meteor Society (AMC), a national nonprofit organization, tracks these events and has done so for more than a century. An AMC spokesperson said this was likely a random, unrelated event from a meteor shower currently lighting up the sky around the world.

The AMC report can be seen here

“I thought it was around 200,000 feet, if it’s three minutes, but I’m not an expert, so I could be wrong,” Story said.

As for altitude, AMS experts say it was probably about 30 miles in the sky, on the top cusp of the stratosphere.

“I went to the security cameras at my house and only saw him for a few minutes and, sure enough, it was clear as day,” he said.

Listening to a meteorite is extremely rare, according to experts.

They say that about one in every 400 sightings involves sound, and besides, seeing and hearing it on video is a completely different story.

