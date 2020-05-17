The announcement of the state president who was the epicenter of the pandemic and who only recently managed to reverse all negative trends (infections, deaths, hospitalizations, etc.) contrasts with the situation in Florida, another highly punished state in which confirmed cases reached Today the 45,588 and the 1,973 deaths, while more than 784,000 Floridians are still waiting for official unemployment aid in the United States.

In New York, during his daily public appearance, Cuomo explained that these areas, all in the northern part of the state, only have to increase the staff to track the virus, which is only an administrative process.

He also indicated that the capital region needs 166 trackers to test the virus seven days a week, and thus begin phase I of the reopening that allows certain businesses, including construction, manufacturing and sales centers to wholesale, resume operations at a time when virus cases have continued to decline.

The western region must have 352 other trackers, he explained. “There is still a need to increase tracing, the number of people who are prepared to carry out the tracing, and that is a purely administrative function,” he said, quoted by EFE.

In this regard, the mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, said that the city will have 123 new places throughout its five counties to carry out tests for the virus seven days a week.

De Blasio announced that the city partnered with CityMD Urgent Care, the leading provider of emergency services, to conduct a total of 6,000 daily tests for the virus at company headquarters, which will bear the cost for uninsured New Yorkers.

He stressed during his daily conference that with this partnership, the city will now be able to screen 20,000 New Yorkers per day and that Johns Hopkins University has already trained 500 people to do the traces and that another 1,000 people are in the process.

Meanwhile, in Florida, Covid-19 cases reached 45,588 this Sunday and 1,973 deaths, and they increase to more than 784,000 Floridians who are still waiting for official unemployment aid in the United States.

According to the state Department of Health, in the last 24 hours there were 777 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and nine deaths in the state.

At the same time, the number of Floridians who have been waiting for unemployment payments for “70 days” has increased to 784,512, as denounced this Sunday by the Democratic minority of the Florida Senate.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has had delays in sending this aid due, among others, to failures on the official website.

Senator Lori Berman stressed that it is “inconceivable” that more than nine weeks have passed and the Ron DeSantis government has only paid “half” of the confirmed claims and that “many Floridians have only received a lesser partial payment.”

Governor DeSantis authorized a greater economic recovery from tomorrow, which this time does include in a first phase the counties of Miami Dade and Broward, the most affected by unemployment and by the pandemic with more than 21,000 cases in both.

