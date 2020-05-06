New York —

American winter sports star quarantines from her Los Angeles home

Lindsey Vonn revealed her figure during the quarantine.

The Lindsey Vonn Olympic Ski Champion She has been very active in recent weeks on social networks since the stage of social distancing began in the United States, revealing home life accompanied by her partner, the ice hockey player, P.K. Subban, during the quarantine at his Los Angeles home.

Went on an adventure to the driveway. It was epic. #StayHome @LandRover pic.twitter.com/Aq55St0RvQ – Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) May 4, 2020

But this time, considered by many to be the best skier in history, decided to trick his dogs Bear (labrador cross) and Lucy (Cavalier King Charles Spaniel) with a car ride and he put them in his Land Rover truck wearing only a bikini, taking advantage of the moment to give them to drink directly from the water hose. “I took an adventure to drive, it was epic” Vonn shared on his social networks.

Since his retirement last year, which was reflected in the HBO documentary “The Final Season” (The Final Season), Vonn has focused her activities on promoting the foundation that bears her name, which aims to empower women through different projects.

