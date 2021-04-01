New York officially legalizes recreational marijuana

The state of New York legalized the use of marijuana for recreational purposes on Wednesday after the Governor, Andrew Cuomo, signed the law that makes the state a the 16th in the United States that regulates its consumption.

“This is a historic day in New York, one in which past mistakes are corrected by end harsh prison sentences; in which an industry is embraced will grow the economy of the ‘Empire State’ (New York), and one day that gives priority to marginalized communities so that those who have suffered the most are the first to reap the benefits, “said Cuomo after signing the document approved by both houses of the New York Legislature this Tuesday night.

New York follows in the footsteps of 14 other states and Washington, District of Columbia, by approving the bill that legalizes the recreational use of marijuana For over 21 years, after hours of intense debate this Tuesday.

Senate Legislative Majority Leader, Democrat Andrea Stewart-Cousins, called the new law a “first step toward address the disparities caused by the war on drugs. “

“This effort has spanned years and, finally, we have achieved what many thought was impossible: a law that legalizes marijuana while simultaneously supports social equality, strengthens education and protects public health “, Stewart-Cousins ​​said, quoted in a statement from the governor’s office.

Up to 350 million annually in taxes

The regularization could generate $ 350 million in annual taxes and would create between 30,000 and 60,000 jobs, according to its defenders.

The fiscal hole caused by the covid-19 pandemic has been one of the reasons that has unblocked the debate on the legalization of marijuana and has accelerated its approval, according to some analysts.

The law, which had been discussed for several years in the corridors of the state parliament without finding the necessary support, also has numerous detractors who argue, among other things, that its normalization will harm minors or the increase in traffic accidents.