New York offers walk-in vaccinations for anyone

New York City stopped requiring an appointment requirement at any of the coronavirus vaccination sites that it administers directly.

Miami World – AP

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that anyone eligible for the vaccine will be able to go to any of the city’s mass vaccination sites and receive an injection. The change comes as vaccine supplies increased.

One of the unique places in the city that offers inoculations is just below the huge blue whale that adorns the interior of the Museum of Natural History.

Last week, the city began offering walk-in vaccinations to everyone 50 and older. De Blasio said it turned out so well that now the city is doing the same for people of all ages.

As of Friday, about 40% of all New York City residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine. About 26% have received the full dose of one of the vaccines.