New York Offers Vaccines to Tourists to Accelerate Economic Recovery



Desolation on Times Sq, no sightseeing or theaters.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

New York wants to implement mobile no-appointment vaccination sites for tourists, as its five boroughs seek to revive their economy after the pandemic, announced today Mayor Bill de Blasio.

In parallel, the alarms of the governor and mayor’s office have been activated because the rate of vaccination among New Yorkers themselves has dropped.

De Blasio described the program that would target tourists with free doses of Johnson & Johnson at popular attractions, leaving them with the minimal immunization to enjoy your stay in the city and help jumpstart the economy.

The mayor says the state needs to modify the rules on vaccination a bit to approve the application to those who do not work here and for this his team was already working with the administration of Governor Andrew Cuomo, reported NBC News.

De Blasio says that Mobile bus vaccination units are ready to roll out as early as this weekend in tourist spots ranging from the Empire State Building and Times Square to Brooklyn Bridge Park, the High Line and Central Park, among others, waiting for the green light of the governor’s office.

“This is a positive message for tourists. ‘Come, it’s safe, it’s very safe to be here and we’re going to take care of you,’ ”De Blasio said.

The push to vaccinate tourists comes when the city seeks to recover about $ 60 billion in economic contributions from tourism and nearly 90,000 jobs that were lost at the same time, according to state estimates. This includes hotels, attractions, shows, walks, gastronomy and other sectors related to travel.

A handful of productions from Broadway It resumed ticket sales today after Cuomo gave the green light yesterday to a full capacity reopening of theaters on September 14, after a historic 18-month hiatus due to the coronavirus.

Directly and indirectly, “more than 97 thousand workers They depend on Broadway. The economic impact for the city is $ 14.8 billion dollars ”, it was commented in October, amid the uncertainty about the closure.