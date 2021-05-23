New York nurses criticize voluntary mask use

15 minutes. One of the main nurses unions in New York, NYSNA, criticized on Friday the decision of state authorities to lift the obligation to wear a mask in public spaces for fully vaccinated people, which came into effect this week.

“The New York State Nurses Association continues to strongly support the mandatory mask use policy, especially in places where social distancing cannot be guaranteed and when it cannot be determined whether an individual has been fully vaccinated.” the union said in a statement.

For nurses, the mandatory use of the mask, compared to voluntary use, protects the most vulnerable groups.

“Mandatory mask use in public places appears to be an effective, fair and socially responsible solution to curb airborne virus transmission, (while) voluntary mask use policies may have yet unknown behavioral and social consequences related to with the effectiveness of the measure “, underlines the note.

Effectiveness

In addition, they maintain that those who use them voluntarily “are judged as persons belonging to a risk group.”

“Since high compliance is needed for the effectiveness of infection control, public policies that encourage or enforce the use of masks must be implemented,” concludes the text published today by the NYSNA.

Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers can choose not to cover their noses and mouths in most public places. With the exception of means of transport, hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities.

State authorities took this action after the CDC updated its guidance on masks and social distancing.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that anyone who is vaccinated can do without the use of the mask. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things you stopped doing because of the pandemic.”