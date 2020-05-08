New York —

Nurse Danielle Conti was arrested yesterday on suspicion of stealing the credit card of a dying coronavirus patient on Staten Island and using it to shop.

Conti, 43, of Old Bridge, NJ, was working at Staten Island University Hospital when she apparently took the credit card of Anthony Catapano, a 70-year-old man who had died on April 12, the police.

Yesterday she was accused of theft and criminal possession of stolen property, according to New York Post.

A daughter of the patient discovered charges under $ 100 and went to a police station on Staten Island to report the embezzlement on April 28, police said.

Conti allegedly used the card to buy gasoline and groceries on an unspecified date, according to NBC News.

A hospital spokesperson said the nurse, who has been employed there since 2007, was suspended.

“Danielle Conti has been temporarily suspended and facing dismissal in response to the felony charges, ”the spokesperson said. “We are working closely with law enforcement authorities, and the hospital is conducting its own investigation.”

Conti received a subpoena and will be processed at a later date, the Staten Island District Attorney’s Office said.

A police source commented: “There are rotten apples in all industries. It’s just that these are the people you think will take care of you. Meanwhile, they are committing great thefts against you ”.

Catapano died of coronavirus after a week of treatment at that hospital, according to a Facebook post by her daughter Tara Catapano.

