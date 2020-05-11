New York —

After receiving some surprises from her children, the Cuban delighted her Instagram followers with tiny clothes

Niurka Marcos

Photo:

Miguel Larrauri / Reform Agency

Since this Saturday afternoon, Niurka started the festivities for the Mother’s day with an emotional serenade from his youngest son, Emilio Osorio, who accompanied by his father pleasantly surprised the vedette.

Dressed in a tuxedo black, the singer offered a song to his mother, and although the detail was interrupted due to the rain, Niurka thanked with an emotional message: “Congratulations my love you did a great job I love you I am proud of you… .. And your dad looked tender and loving I love them both“

The surprises did not end there, because this Sunday she received several gifts from her three children, who surrounded her with love during the first hours of this May 10.

“Thank you my love for so much… they are all my reasons, my reasons and my challenges“She wrote next to a photograph in which she appears to be accompanied by her three children.

The celebration continued throughout the afternoon, and dressed in a tiny black bikini, Niurka delighted its first million followers with which it has Instagram while taking a well-deserved dip in the Mother’s day.

In the video that the Cuban shared, she can be seen sitting inside a small inflatable pool, while wetting her shapely arms.

Before the end of the day, Romina Once again he surprised his famous mom with a huge flower arrangement with which he thanked her for being the best mom.

.