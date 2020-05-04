New York —

Adidas had the perfect opportunity to sign it, but the company made a historic mistake

Michael Jordan shoes # 23 in 1997.

Photo:

Brian Bahr / .

The first big reveal in episode 5 of “The Last Dance”, broadcast Sunday afternoon on ESPN, is that Nike’s empire around legendary “Air Jordan” shoes may not have existed if not for the inability of other sports shoe giants.

When Michael Jordan impacted the NBA as a rookie, the Chicago Bulls star wanted to sign a contract with Converse, the dominant brand of the time in the NBA with stars like Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, but Converse didn’t get involved because he didn’t think a rookie could have a bigger impact of sales.

Given this, as explained in “The Last Dance”, Jordan wanted Adidas to take care of his shoes. The German brand was not going through good times, and in what undoubtedly turned out to be a costly and historical mistake, it did not respond to that interest.

Jordan’s agent David Falk wanted the young Bulls star to sign with Nike, which then had no market with basketball shoes, but soccer and athletics.

“I wanted Michael to go with Nike because they were going to grow,” says agent Falk. “I couldn’t even get him to get on the damn plane to visit campus, so I called her parents. “

In the documentary it is revealed that Nike’s commitment to create your own brand of Jordan shoes It was for the Oregon-based company how to win the lottery.

Nike’s expectation was that by the end of the fourth year of Jordan’s contract they would have sales of $ 3 million, Falk says in the documentary. “In one year we sold $ 126 million”.

The “Jordan” transcended Nike stores to become part of popular culture in sports in the United States and globally.

Michael Jordan has won over $ 1 billion dollars with his shoe brand according to Forbes. The Jordfan shoe brand is estimated to be worth more than $ 10 billion.

And it could have been very different if Converse or Adidas had had a greater vision, or if Michael’s mother had not convinced him to approach Nike.

RELATED: The day Michael Jordan turned down $ 100 million for two hours at an event

.