The body of the minor was recovered in the Lomas de Tecámac neighborhood, half a kilometer from where he lived

The lifeless body of Nicolás Montiel Ramírez, 13, was reportedly found on vacant land in Ecatepec, in the State of Mexico.

The minor, nicknamed Nico, had gone to visit his grandmother and was no longer seen, according to Mexican media reports.

Nico disappeared on May 2, in Ciudad Cuauhtémoc.

Two days later, his body was recovered in the Lomas de Tecámac neighborhood, half a kilometer from where he lived.

The little one was also known as “the balloon boy”, since he sold these products to help his family.

The El Heraldo report specifies that the victim’s body was recognized by his father, who indicated to the media that Nico presented signs of torture. The minor was beaten, suffocated and hanged, and stabbed at least twice.

“My boy always went to see her, even that day he went out with his dad to buy his new sneakers and he came here with his dad and put on his new sneakers and said he was going to go with his grandmother to show them to him and see her,” he said.

Rebeca, the mother of the minor as quoted by media such as El Universal.

