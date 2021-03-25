New York NGO director arrested for harassment and corruption

March 24, 2021

The head of the non-profit association Bronx Parent Housing Network (BPHN), Víctor Rivera, who coordinated a network of shelters and who has been accused of harassment, was arrested this Wednesday for “fraud and money laundering.”

“Rivera, while running a non-profit organization that operated soup kitchens, shelters for the homeless, and affordable housing facilities in New York, enriched himself through bribes and contractor commissions,” said the United States Attorney for the District of Manhattan in a statement.

New York State provides billions of dollars to different NGOs that provide essential services

“Today’s arrest should serve as a warning to any individual who looks at city coffers as a means of personal enrichment,” said New York Investigation Commissioner Margaret Garnett, cited in the prosecution’s note.

According to an investigation by The New York Times newspaper, five women claimed that they lived in one of the shelters that Rivera’s NGO supervised when he approached them requesting to copulate.

The cases date back to 2016 and in several of them, the alleged victims assured that they had reported their behavior to a state agency, to the hotline to report these abuses and, at least on one occasion, to the police.

