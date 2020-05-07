New York —

Baltimore Ravens player Earl Thomas feared for his life with the incident

Earl Thomas was confronted by his wife upon discovering him in an infidelity.

Nina Thomas, wife of NFL star player Earl Thomas, was arrested for family violence after she pointed a pistol 30 centimeters away from her husband’s head for an alleged infidelity of the Baltimore Ravens’ deep defense, as reported by the TMZ Sports portal.

The events occurred on April 13 in Austin, Texas, when the police answered a call around 3:40 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers They watched Nina with a knife in her hand chasing Earl himself around a vehicle.

According to the documents presented by the portal, hours before, the NFL player left his home because of an argument with Nina, who later decided to go looking for her husband, suspecting that he was with another woman, given that He was able to determine Thomas’s location through geolocation of the Snapchat social network.

The seven-time nominee for the Professionals Bowl was at a rental location near his home, where He was surprised by Nina, who was carrying Thomas’ own weapon, a 9mm Berreta, with the intention of “scaring him”.

According to the account, the spouse He shocked Earl and his brother Seth “naked in bed with other women,” causing Nina to pull out the gun and aim it at the head of the Ravens defender, who managed to disarm her.

Finally, the police arrested Nina Thomas on charges of burglary at a residence with the intent to commit an assault with a deadly weapon and family violence, although later it was released.

