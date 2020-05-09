New York —

Michael Terpin, an American cryptocurrency investor, sued a high school senior in suburban New York on Thursday, accusing him of being the mastermind and leader of a cybercrime scheme that defrauded him of millions of dollars in digital currencies. .

The plaintiff accused Ellis Pinsky, an 18-year-old teenager residing in Irvington (NY), and his alleged conspirators of stealing $ 23.8 million in cryptocurrency in January 2018, when the accused was 15 years old.

Terpin He is sued for the triple damage of $ 71.4 million dollars. The complaint was filed in federal court in White Plains, outside of NYC.

Pinsky could not immediately be reached for comment and it is unclear if he has an attorney, New York Post noted.

In his complaint, Terpin said that Pinsky and his “Gang of digital bandits” victims were robbed after obtaining the control your smart phones through “SIM (card) exchanges”, and that Pinsky he bragged to his friends that they would never catch him.

Terpin accused Pinsky and his alleged accomplices, none identified by name in the complaint, of violate federal laws against computer fraud.

In May 2019, Terpin won a $ 75.8 million civil trial in a related case in California state court against Nicholas Truglia, an alleged Pinsky associate who has faced charges of piracy in California and New York.

Terpin It is also suing its operator AT&T Mobility in Los Angeles for $ 240 million.. A judge is considering the phone company’s offer to dismiss that case, according to records.

SIM swapping occurs when a hacker tricks a mobile phone operator into transferring the victim’s phone number from a registered SIM card – the small plastic chip that connects a phone to a cellular network – to another on the phone. swindler.

This can be done with the help of someone at the operating company, or taking information of the victim from social networks or other means.

Cryptocurrency crime is a growing problem, with losses soaring to $ 4.52 billion last year from $ 1.74 billion in 2018, according to cyber security company CipherTrace.

Teen defrauded cryptocurrency investor out of millions, suit alleges https://t.co/SMa1sKLRz2 pic.twitter.com/7DB96VqRwT – New York Post (@nypost) May 7, 2020

