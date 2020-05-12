New York —

This weekend alone, health authorities identified at least 38 cases of minors suspected of being sick with the new syndrome

The “Pediatric Multisystem Inflammation Syndrome” seems to be moving forward with similar inclemency as its predecessor coronavirus in New York City.

This weekend alone, municipal health authorities identified at least 38 cases of minors suspected of being sick with the new syndrome associated with COVID-19 that mainly affects blood vessels.

This Monday, Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot indicated that an additional 12 cases are under investigation.

At least 93 patients have been confirmed in the state as victims of the disease associated with COVID-19, but which affects children and young people.

Of these, three died from complications of the syndrome, and it is believed that two other deaths of minors are also related, although there is no confirmation at the moment.

Two of the deaths were reported in the city, while another fatal case was reported in Westchester County. Authorities have not released details of the remaining two.

In states like Michigan, no fewer than 20 cases associated with the new disease have already been reported, while in Ohio, one case and other suspects from patients incarcerated at University Hospitals Rainbow and Babies Children’s Hospital have been confirmed.

Dr. Michael Gewitz of Westchester Medical Center, where more than a dozen children – including the one who died – have been treated for the disease, told NBC that they have seen an increase in emergency room visits for the syndrome after the health alert made by state authorities last week.

“I don’t think I caught anyone off guard.” For his part, the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, said at a press conference this Saturday.. “It is happening right now and we are looking at it here in New York. All information is preliminary. We are talking to some hospitals that have individual cases that they are evaluating. But it appears to be, again – preliminary, that children who tested positive for COVID-19 or tested positive for the antibodies had an inflammatory response, ”he explained.

Most children affected by “Pediatric Multi-System Inflammation Syndrome” (many asymptomatic to COVID-19) do not begin to feel symptoms of the new disease until four to six weeks after being exposed to the virus. Symptoms include: severe fever, abdominal pain, rash, and even cardiovascular accidents that in some cases have required intensive care and the use of ventilators. In the most severe scenarios, some patients have suffered kidney and heart failure, and some have had to be connected to ventilators.

