Tyson Foods warned that the food supply chain is breaking

The company estimates that there will be a limited supply of the products in grocery stores across the country.

About 900 workers at Tyson Foods’ pork processing plant in Logansport, Indiana, have tested positive for COVID-19, NBC News reported.

890 employees, representing 40% of the plant’s workers, tested positive for coronavirusSo the Logansport facility suspended operations for only one day, April 20, to perform deep cleaning and disinfection of the site.

But something happened after the plant reopened, suddenly shutting down again when public health officials warned that the processor should remain closed until all 2,200 workers are screened for coronavirus and the company deems the facility safe for workers. .

At the time, Tyson’s spokesman Ali Yang declined to confirm the number of people who tested positive for the virus, NBC News reported.

On Tuesday, President Trump signed an executive order forcing companies like Tyson to reopen closed plants amid growing fears of disruptions in the food supply chain, a shortage of premium chicken, pork and beef. need.

Following the announcement, Tyson Foods announced an increase in premiums and short-term disability coverage due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is a bonus that increases the salaries of front-line employees.

The company announced $ 120 million in appreciation bonuses for 116,000 frontline workers, including the drivers who transport the products throughout the country.

The bonus is more than the $ 60 million that the company announced in early April. The bonus will translate into nearly $ 500 that will be paid during the first days of May and the second bonus will be paid during July, according to a statement released by the company.

“We understand that everyone, including our team members, is anxious during this difficult time,” said Liz Croston, a spokeswoman for Tyson. “We believe that information is the best tool to fight the virus and that is why we are working to keep our team members encouraged to tell us what they are experiencing, so that we support them in the best possible way.”

The company also increased disability coverage in a short period to 90% of normal salary until June 30 for team members who are unable to work due to illness.

Last weekend, the president of Tyson Foods warned that “the food supply chain in the United States is breaking.”

“As meat processing plants are forced to shut down, even for short periods, millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain,” John Tyson said in a statement, so there will be a limited supply of the products. in grocery stores until the company can open its closed facilities.

