There are several types and depending on what they are made, there will be more or less benefits

We use them to reduce or avoid sugar consumption. But do they do well or are they harmful to our diet?

Sweeteners are food additives that add sweet flavor to foods. There are two types: the nutritious ones like sucrose or sugar, glucose, fructose, honey, among others, and the non-nutritive ones like saccharin, aspartame, cyclamate,

“Generally, when doctors want to make a recommendation or talk about a topic, we look for the most rigorous scientific articles. We are going to find some that provide useful information and others that provide us with relevant scientific information on the matter. This is the way we have to look for solid information from the scientific point of view, “he explains. Dr. Carlos González Malla, clinical doctor and member of the Fundación Cardiológica Argentina (FCA).

Scientific reviews evaluated multiple outcomes on cognition, on cardiovascular disease, on cancer (especially bladder and kidney), on laboratory parameters (obesity, diabetes, etc.); and they went to see the results.

What about people who took sweeteners and those who did not

About cancer: they did not find that they increase the risk of cancer.

On body weight: in the general population they do not generate a great impact, while in people who want to lose weight or are overweight or obese could help lose 2 kilos.

About diabetes or glycemic control: they saw no increase neither of its development nor of insulin resistance.

On appetite and eating behavior: observed that daily calorie consumption decreases and does not generate changes in appetite.

On sugar consumption and preference for sweetness: generates a reduction in sugar consumption and there are no changes in the preference for sweetness.

Refering to blood pressure, decreases in people who consume it, except for aspartame.

With rin regards to moods and depression, A possible increased risk of depression may be observed (not of other mood states such as panic or anxiety). This was especially seen with the aspartame.

As for dementia and cognitive disorders, your risk was not seen to increase. Although it is necessary to clarify that in children they could generate a decrease in neurocognitive skills, compared to those who consume sugar.

Within non-nutritional sweeteners, Aspartame has the most evidence of generating some negative outcomes in adults and children, but there is no evidence that it generates a health problem. Of course there is the possibility that new studies may emerge that change what we know so far since the field of food is under permanent investigation.

