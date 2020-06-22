Ellen Futter, president of the building, simply mentioned that ‘the time had come to remove the statue’

NY.- The Museum of Natural History of NY has decided to remove a controversial statue of Theodore Roosevelt, President of the United States between 1901 and 1909, located at the entrance to the building since 1940 and criticized for glorifying racism and colonialism, amid the social movement that has led to the demolition of various effigies throughout the country.

« Simply put, the time has come to move it, » the president of the cultural institution, Ellen Futter, said in an interview with the New York Times.

« In the past few weeks, our museum community has been deeply moved by the growing racial justice movement that has emerged from the murder of George Floyd, » added Futter, who claims they have been watching the world and the US .UU. They have become increasingly fixated on statues as « powerful and painful symbols of systematic racism. »

The effigy represents Theodore Roosevelt mounted on horseback and on each side an African American and a Native American on foot.

The museum, privately owned but occupying a public space, has asked the city of NY his withdrawal, which he has been granted.

Futter wanted to emphasize that the decision to move the statue is based on its « hierarchical composition », and not on the figure of Roosevelt as such, whom the museum continues to honor as a « conservation pioneer ».

The decision of the Museum of Natural History of NY It comes amid a heated national debate over statues or monuments, initially focused on Confederate symbols such as Robert E. Lee, one of that side’s commanders during the American Civil War, and which has since spread to other controversies. figures like Christopher Columbus or Winston Churchill.

Last week a group of people set fire to a statue of George Washington in Portland, Oregon before knocking it down, while the city of San Francisco has already removed two effigies of Columbus this week in the face of citizen protests.

There has also been a request in Albuquerque (New Mexico) for the removal of a statue of the conqueror Juan de Oñate, while several representations of the Spanish saint Junípero Serra located in California have been attacked, and another effigy of Miguel de Cervantes was painted with the word » bastard « in San Francisco.

In the case of the Roosevelt statue, the decision has been made by the museum itself, which had previously argued that the piece could play an educational role, but which now also has the support of the New York City Hall.

« The Museum of Natural History has asked to remove the statue of Theodore Roosevelt because it explicitly represents blacks and indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior people, « Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.