The player of the Bulls of the Plain of the Cuban league moved in the province of Camagüey

The Cuban baseball family mourned the death of Erislery Basulto.

The baseball player Erislery Basulto died after falling from a tractor in which he was moving in the Esmeralda municipality, in the province of Camagüey, Cuba, where he lived, reported this Friday the National Sports Institute (Inder) of the island.

The vehicle in which it was mobilized the pitcher of the Bulls of the Plain, presented problems in the direction, which caused the fall and subsequent death, as explained by the director of Sports in the Camagüey province, Mario Núñez Caballero.

The young pitcher from Camaguey, Erislery Basulto, died in a traffic accident. Moved by the news, #InderCuba shares with family, friends and teammates the pain that moments like this generate. Please extend our condolences. pic.twitter.com/iuVVPuZ1U7 – Osvaldo C. Vento Montiller (@CMontiller) May 8, 2020

Basulto, barely 24 years old, had four games won and five saves as a participant in the last four National Baseball Series (SNB), the largest sporting event held annually on the island.

The COMARCA DE LOS TOROS joins the pain of parents, friends and fans in general at the sudden departure of … Posted by Los Toros de la llanura – Camagüey Baseball Team on Friday, May 8, 2020

One of his teammates in that national sports championship, the veteran player Leslie Anderson, regretted the tragic event in which Basulto lost his life, whom he described as “A boy full of life, with the capacity to have made history in the baseball of Camagüey”.

