New York —

More than love and tenderness, there are studies that specifically verify very relevant data about being a mother

Tenderness, happiness, work, challenges, but above all a lot of love. For mothers, this is the meaning of being a mom and that’s why in her day it is important to know a little more about the sensitive side for women, since regardless of whether you are a biological child, Science has so much to tell us about those who lovingly raise their little ones.

In this celebration of Mother’s day, it is time to know how much you have to tell us about what people say, such as instinct, breastfeeding and other issues related to this beautiful stage that makes moms so happy.

1. The maternal instinct does not exist

For some years now, a rather thorny debate has been opened about whether or not human beings have a “maternal instinct”. This has been due to the totally valid decision of some women not to be mothers. Instinct is, by definition, an automatic, irresistible behavior, triggered by something in the environment, can occur at a particular moment. The problem with these criteria is that they don’t apply well to humans. Even when hungry, people don’t go searching for food thoughtlessly, like our dog friends do. Therefore, from psychology it is believed that instead of instincts, humans have “impulses”.

2. The chemistry a mother has with her baby

Scientists in the United States have discovered that the mother’s attachment to the baby responds to dopaminergic neurons in the brain structure responsible for social interaction. The research results were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

3. The greater the mother’s emotional stability, the less the child’s attachment

American scientists have discovered that by measuring the mother’s physiological and emotional changes during interaction with her baby, it is possible to determine how close the child will be to her in the future. Observing respiratory sinus arrhythmia, the scientists found that a stable level indicates less attachment from the mother to the child, which may lead to the child avoiding the mother in the future. The article is published in Child Development magazine.

4. It is possible to lose memory during pregnancy

The memory loss or forgetfulness that many women say they suffer when they are pregnant is called baby brain. But so far, this was no more than a popular belief without a scientific basis. Now, a study from the University of Deakin (Australia) gave the first evidence that pregnancy can actually interfere with cognitive function.

The study looked at more than 1,200 women ages 18 to 40 and recorded blood pressure before the women were pregnant.

5. A woman can have multiple pregnancies

Multiple pregnancies, in which a woman becomes pregnant with two or more fetuses at the same time, occur when a fertilized egg divides before being implanted in the uterus (in the case of identical twins) or when separate eggs are fertilized by different sperm (fraternal twins).

Fertility drugs increase the chances of multiple pregnancies because the drugs stimulate the ovaries to produce many eggs. If some of these are fertilized at the same time, they can result in multiple babies.

6. Junk food can prevent pregnancy

Junk food abuse and the exclusion of fruit from the diet can complicate successful conception in women of reproductive age. This was the conclusion drawn by Australian scientists who followed the links between the eating habits of more than 5,000 women trying to get pregnant. The research was published in the journal Human Reproduction.

7. If you consume a lot of fat it can have adverse effects on the baby’s brain

Research from the journal Frontiers in Endocrinology and conducted by the Oregon University of Science and Health (OHSU) realizes that a high fat intake regimen can lead to alterations in the development of the brain and the endocrine system, spreading these effects for several years and resulting in effects on children’s behavior. Among these, mental health disorders such as anxiety and childhood depression.

8. Breastfeeding is also positive for the mother

Breastfeeding reduces the risk of heart attack or stroke in mothers later in life, according to new research published in the Journal of American Heart Association led by the University of Oxford, the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, and the University of Beijing.

9. In the animal kingdom there are longer pregnancies

There are mammals with long pregnancy times that can last more than three years. Knowing them, we will realize that human pregnancy is short.

For example, baby eel sharks can spend 12 months to 42 months (three and a half years) in their mothers’ wombs. The gestation time of an elephant is between 22 and 24 months. Learn more about the gestation time of other mothers in the animal kingdom here.

.