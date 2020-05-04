New York —

As South Florida begins the slow process of reopening business after the closure by COVID-19, There is concern that the child care industry may not return entirely, leaving thousands of parents struggling to get help.

A new report from the public policy research and promotion group Center for American Progress (CAP) He says that without federal funds, 56 percent of Florida’s child care facilities could be lost.

The potential impact on South Florida is difficult to measure. Currently, many of the nurseries in the south of the state are closed and empty.

At the Bumble Bee Child Care and Learning Center near the Miami Zoo, popietaria Naydy Calderín said: “We have been closed for six weeks and it has been difficult” Despite that, it now plans to open Monday following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A survey conducted in March by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) asked more than 6,000 child care providers in all 50 states and DC.

30 percent said they would not survive to a close of more than two weeks without a significant public investment.

17 percent said they would not survive an unsupported shutdown.

CAP analyzed the NAEYC study and got those data one step further: He said that without federal funds, 419,633 licensed child care positions could be lost in Florida. Nationwide, 49 percent of daycare spaces could be lost.

