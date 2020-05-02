New York —

Between 30 and 35 people per team would have to be constantly evaluated the rest of the calendar

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver faces a huge challenge to save the campaign.

Photo:

Etienne Laurent / EFE

The NBA continues to explore all your options to return to activity as soon as control of the COVID-19 pandemic allows; However, one of the main challenges it faces is that according to the estimates made by the League itself, it would be necessary the application of around 15 thousand tests to both players, as well as technical staff and support staff that makes it possible to carry out matches and that it would take to complete the calendar.

According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski, for ESPN, the calculations have been made on the basis of between 30 and 35 people per team including the players; however, beyond the exorbitant amount of evidence required, there is the dilemma that an order of these dimensions could compromise supply for the general population, a situation that would be incongruous before the reality that the The United States as the country with the highest number of infections in the world.

A few weeks ago, when the indefinite stoppage of activities began when it became known positive from Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert, a controversy arose when it transpired that 60 percent of the daily state of coronavirus testing capacity of Oklahoma was used for Gobert’s companions, so the NBA banned teams from testing for COVID-19 unless there are symptoms.

However, in a season resumption scenario, the tests are essential even when there are no discomforts, as cases of asymptomatic patients could be omitted and that they would represent a source of contagion.

For now the League maintains its plan to return in a phased manner to individual training starting next May 8 pending a contraindication from the local health authorities.

