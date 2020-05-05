New York —

The Telemundo actor also acknowledges that now that his wife has become a university student thanks to a postgraduate degree, he is even more fascinated with her.

By:

Mezcalent

| May 05, 2020

Miguel Varoni He claims to be living a very beautiful stage together with Catherine Siachoque, his partner for 24 years and the woman he has just fallen in love with again, much more, in the times of Coronavirus.

“Twenty-four years absolutely happy. I can’t imagine going through this quarantine with anyone else ”, says the director of “One Hundred Days to Fall in Love” (Telemundo), which is already broadcast in the United States.

“Now that she entered university to study, I fell in love with her a lot more, because I didn’t know her studying and she is very, very good at studying, she is impressive, she is very cool, very, very pretty“He explained to the actor and television director.

The actor explained that studies do not indicate that his wife is going to leave the performance. “No, Cathy is an actress, she will be an actress all her life, but she likes to study. She went to study a postgraduate degree, an academic English at the University of Miami, and this semester she did a pre-university playing all the subjects, seeing where she is going. ”

So many years of marriage make those around him ask for the secret, and Miguel always has very simple advice. “Generally speaking, I always say to my friends and to the people who come to me and ask for advice:“ Try to listen to your wife, try to listen to your wife. When your wife comes up with something, listen to her! Like trying to remove this (referring to the mobile phone) and say go! ”.

