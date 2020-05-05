New York —

The Air Max Jordan gave him earnings of $ 130 million in 2019.

There is no doubt that Michael Jordan is the most important basketball player of all time, but history tells us that he was not always considered that way, since at the beginning the sponsors did not bet on it, specifically in the launch of sports shoes, with brands like Adidas and Talk refusing to handle the sale of their shoes, a mistake that ultimately cost them “very expensive” to both companies.

Nike decided to bet on him and in the end, as we already know, over time this became a gold mine for both parties. To such an extent that Jordan made more money last year from selling his shoes than the active athletes who made the most money by adding up all their income.

According to Forbes data, the multi-champion with the Chicago Bulls earned $ 145 million in total revenue, of which only for his sports shoes he pocketed $ 130 million dollars, an amount more than the $ 127 million he earned Lionel Messi last year, which is the sum of $ 81 million in salary, plus $ 46 million in advertising.

It is worth mentioning that Lionel Messi is the athlete with the highest income in 2019, so Jordan also earned more than other figures such as Cristiano Ronaldo, who obtained $ 109 million dollars, product of a salary of $ 65 million dollars plus $ 44 million for advertising; or the case of Neymar, who obtained $ 105 million, $ 75 of which correspond to his salary and $ 30 million from his sponsorships.

Boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez is the athlete who earned the most money last year for salary, since he has a very juicy contract with DAZN, that earned him $ 95 million last yearBut it only added $ 2 million more for patricionios, so it also fell short compared to what Jordan earned from footwear.

And if we compare it with the amounts that athletes earn from sales of their shoesMichael remains king, as LeBron James, who is next on the list, won only $ 32 million dollars, that is, almost $ 100 million less than the former basketball player.

It should be remembered that Nike’s main source of income is precisely the sale of Jordan’s Air Max, since, on average, every year they sell 780 million pairs from around the world, in total 34 different models that exist.

