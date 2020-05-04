New York —

The agent said that he did not believe it necessary to explain this past situation to his superiors.

Broward County Office Sheriff Gregory Tony.

Photo:

Florida Sheriffs Association / Courtesy

The daughter of a man who was met by a police officer with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed almost 30 years ago now questions his claim that it was in self-defense.

Gregory Tony, the agent, spoke to some local media after that the incident of his childhood was discovered. Police do not remember what led to the discussion with Héctor Rodríguez at his home in Philadelphia 27 years ago.

“Hector pulled out a gun and threatened to have no problem shooting me and my brother. We ran to the house hoping we could escape him“, he pointed. Tony was 14 years old at the time.

“He followed us home and, fortunately for me, I knew where my dad kept his gun and I was able to grab it and shoot Héctor, and thus prevent him from killing me and my brother“He added.

He said he never faced a charge and that he was not handcuffed. Mel Rodríguez, who said he was only five months old when his father was killed, He published a news article on the time on Facebook and said that “no weapon was recovered at the scene, the witnesses who were there affirmed that my father was unarmed and while he was in the hospital, he physically did not have a weapon.”

He also said that “self-defense would have been fine after the first shot, but you shot him multiple times after that. What is that self defense like if you didn’t have a gun?“

Tony explained that the shooting in his teens was a traumatic experience and explains why not He told his superiors in Broward the first day.

This is quite a scoop: @GovRonDeSantis pick to take over as sheriff after Parkland shootings, Gregory Tony failed to disclose something important in his past: As a teenager, he shot and killed a man. https://t.co/HZPTPfheWv – julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) May 3, 2020

“You don’t go into an interview wanting to be a 14-year-old black boy saying that you are the victims of a brutal attack. So he never felt like he needed to get into a room and tries to get someone to like him. I didn’t want that approach and there has been nothing forcing me to put this into an app. ”

Tony was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis as the chief police officer for the Broward Sheriff’s Department after Sheriff Scott Israel was suspended for his handling of the Parkland shooting.

