The AMLO government launched two military plans to deal with the pandemic

The Mexican government ordered a military deployment starting this Monday, May 4, to deal with the spread of the coronavirus.

This is the DN-III Plan and the Marine Plan by covid-19, in which members of the Secretaries of National Defense (Sedena) and Navy (Semar).

The strategy is applied at the beginning of what the health authorities foresee to be the most critical week of the coronavirus pandemic in Mexico.

According to the Ministry of Health, until May 4 23,471 infections were registered in the country and 2,154 deaths by covid-19.

The rate of spread accelerated in recent days as authorities had anticipated.

The greatest number of cases occurs in Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Mexico City and the andstate of mexico.

Hence the decision to make a military deployment throughout the country to help control the pandemic.

It is, recalls President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a strategy that has been prepared since last March.

“We are going to start with the application of the DN-III Plan and the Marine Plan to reinforce the entire strategy that has been applied to face the coronavirus,” he said.

Military Doctors

It is not the first time that the military has participated in a health contingency in Mexico. In fact they did so during the 2009 A-H1N1 flu pandemic.

But until now, a deployment like the one ordered by President López Obrador had not occurred.

.More than 2,000 people have died from covid-19 in Mexico

According to the Secretary of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, with the new strategy the 313 sanitary facilities of the andarmy will be used to treat covid patients-19.

The military will also take over the operation of 80 civilian health facilities in various states of the country.

They will also be responsible for purchasing part of the equipment and medications required for hospitals.

Most Sedena and Semar doctors and nurses were assigned to control the pandemic.

If necessary, aircraft, ships, land vehicles, and ambulances will be used to transport sick people or medical devices.

With military aircraft, for example, more than 2,000 Mexicans who were stranded by the pandemic have been repatriated in Argentina, Peru, Chile, Bolivia and Cuba.

In addition, several Sedena factories were destined to produce medical clothing and supplies such as face masks or surgical uniforms.

“All these facilities are going to be put into operation for emergency care,” explained the defense secretary.

.L The National Guard monitors hospitals and health facilities in Mexico

The new strategy also includes surveillance by members of the National Guard (GN) of hospitals and health facilities in all the country.

The GN is made up of military police and the Ministry of the Navy.

May 6, the most critical day

Military support was prepared for the most critical moments of the pandemic in Mexico, which, according to the Ministry of Health, correspond to the week of May 2 to 8, after which the number of cases is expected to drop.

In this critical week anticipates an increase dthe number of people with coronavirus and the possible saturation of hospitals and clinics in various parts of the country.

Government of Mexico May 6 is predicted as the most critical day of the pandemic, says López-Gatell

According to Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, in the last two weeks 6,933 new cases were presented.

The most critical day, underlines López-Gatell, is expected on May 6. “There are more and more cases,” acknowledges the undersecretary of Health.

“This has a major transmission boost until we hit the peak of the (contagion) curve, which has been predicted based on robust mathematical models around May 6.”

