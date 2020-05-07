New York —

The authorities highlight the number of infected in the country amount to 27,634

MEXICO – One day after the peak of contagion of coronavirus, the Health authorities reported that it increased to 2,704 the death toll from COVID-19 and that the number of infections came to 27,634 confirmed cases.

José Luis Alomia, Epidemiology director highlighted in the most recent report on the coronavirus, that in the last 24 hours 197 deaths and 1,609 infections were registered.

During the press conference, the accumulated cases reflect a growth of 6.2% compared to the 26,025 cases in the previous report, the federal official said.

When presenting the technical report at the National Palace in Mexico City, Alomía confirmed that 7,149 cases of the accumulated figure are considered the active part of the coronavirus epidemic for having developed symptoms in the last 14 days.

Active cases reported this day reflect a growth of 441 people, equivalent to 6.5%, compared to the 6,708 that were held the previous day.

Alomy reported 197 deaths in the last 24 hours, so the accumulated death toll rose from 2,507 in the previous report to 2,704 reported on May 6.

More than 200 suspicious deaths

The federal official admitted that they reported 234 deaths considered suspicious, that once the cause of death is determined, it will be defined whether or not they add to the deaths by COVID-19 in the country.

However, the Mexican authorities do not perform clinical contagion tests, it is considered that the total number of infected people could be about eight times higher than reported.

The first confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported on February 28 past; on March 23 the authorities decreed the Sana Distancia Day, which consists of hygiene measures and suspension of non-essential activities in the country.

This week is considered critical where, according to mathematical estimates, the maximum number of coronavirus infections is expected, specifically it will occur on Friday, May 8, so the authorities insist to the population of the importance of staying home to mitigate the chain of infections.

Alomia reported that authorities have a record of 17,553 suspects who are awaiting the results of laboratory tests to determine whether or not they have the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, 65,807 study cases have tested negative and the universe of people studied reached 105,664 this Wednesday, Alomia highlighted.

Mexico City and the State of Mexico are the entities that register the highest number of reported cases, with 1,875 and 1,046, respectively.

Health authorities reported an occupation of 33% of the hospital beds available in the country’s hospitals and 26% of the beds that have ventilators to treat the most seriously ill patients.

With information from agencies

.