Jorge and Betty Rivas support Trump.

A Hispanic couple declared their love to President Donald Trump during an event in Arizona on Tuesday.

Jorge and Betty Rivasrestaurant owners Sammy’s Mexican Grill de Catalina They had the opportunity to speak closely with the president, who was visiting the Honeywell headquarters, where they manufacture N95 masks.

“Mr. President, thank you very much. I think you are doing a great job,” he said in English. Jorge Rivas, who brought the mask to his jaw to address the president. “We represent many of the Latino community who are very proud of their work. I believe that all Latinos will vote for you.”

Betty Rivas also spoke for celebrate the presidentAlthough she did it in Spanish after Trump invited her to the microphone.

“On behalf of many Latinos we know … your vote will go for you,‘ Latinos love Trump, ‘”said the woman, who was wearing garments decorated with Trump propaganda.

Owners of Sammy’s Mexican Restaurant to President @realDonaldTrump: Latinos are going to vote for you because you’re doing a very good job! #LatinosForTrump pic.twitter.com/jFQrk29OUv – Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) May 5, 2020

The president thanked the marriage, whom he called “big persons”.

Trump’s trip to Arizona is the first long-haul in the past six weeks. This Tuesday the Mexican party of the May 5th.

