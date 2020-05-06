New York —

“Mija, I’m sick“, Told him René Olivo Sangabriel his niece in her last conversation before she died.

This 42-year-old Mexican immigrant was in the Cook County, Illinois jail since last October, after being arrested for driving while intoxicated eight years ago.

Sangabriel was transported to St. Anthony hospital on March 30 and died there on April 19 of the COVID-19 pandemicBut his family didn’t find out until days later, when he received the call from the Mexican consulate in Chicago.

Originally from the town of Monte Verde, Sangabriel lived in the United States as undocumented for 16 years, in the neighborhood of La Villita, in Chicago. He had recently worked at a local recycling plant and shared an apartment with his cousins.

On March 5, he appeared in court for a routine hearing. His attorney, Domingo F. Vargas, then told the judge, Diana Kenworthy, that Sangabriel had 46 days left in an alcohol treatment program in prison and that he wanted to finish it before filing his plea (guilt or innocence).

The lawyer and the judge then agreed that Sangabriel testify two months later, precisely this Tuesday, May 5. It was a plan that made perfect sense at the time, Vargas told the Chicago Tribune newspaper.

Sangabriel and his lawyer concluded that the risk that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) they found him in the Illinois Department of Corrections he was older than in the Cook County jailSo they decided to buy time this way.

“He wanted to wait there”, says his niece Adriana Sangabriel, “he was scared, like all immigrants”, of falling into the “immigration arms”.

But it wasn’t ICE who caught him but COVID-19.

Sangabriel had his first arrest for drunk driving in August 2010. On that occasion, he hit another vehicle in Chicago. He was not licensed and failed the sobriety tests. He pleaded guilty in early 2011 and was sentenced to two years of probation.This included restitution payment, community service, and drug and alcohol treatment.

However, he did not meet any of these conditions. A court date was set again, but he never appeared, so an arrest warrant was issued.

Eight years later, in October 2019, the police arrested him for driving erratically. and accelerate without stopping at the stoplight. A sobriety test failed again and he was again summoned to court.

More cases at the Cook County Jail

The first two cases of COVID-19 at the Cook County Jail were reported on March 23. Before Sangabriel at least two people had already died.

One of them, Leslie Perioni, 51, died at St. Anthony’s Hospital on April 9, a day before a federal judge ordered the county jail to provide disinfectants to inmates. 28 gallons of disinfectant were distributed, but the order indicated no social distancing measures beyond those in the intake areas.

On April 27, Federal Judge Matthew Kennely ordered that the prison had to ensure social distancing among the 4,000 inmates to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which, until that date, had already killed six detainees and a guard at the facility.

The judge did not order the release of older inmates and those with health problems that increased the risk.

The magistrate pointed out in his last ruling that some guards openly mocked social estrangement. Others told him that the jail was not cleaning enough in the common areas, and that the phones were not disinfected between inmate calls. The new order called for phones and other objects to be cleaned after each use by inmates.

While Sangabriel was still in jail, Cook County Public Defender Amy Campanelli filed a motion to review bail so that a judge could order the massive release of hundreds of detainees at once.

Campanelli tried to include detainees on low-level nonviolent charges like Sangabriel, but Chief Justice of the Criminal Division, LeRoy Martin Jr., rejected the request for mass releases and said bails should be considered on a case-by-case basis, even if prosecutors and public defenders agreed that a defendant should be released.

Back to mexico

Her friends and family remember Sangabriel as a jovial, fun-loving person. He was single and had no children, but he was an important part of a large group of people in the La Villita neighborhood.

Her cousin Veronica Muros says that it was the center of family gatherings. In the photos and videos she has of him, he is seen dancing at parties and sitting with the family in a dining room decorated with blue balloons and colored streamers. He loved carnitas.

“He made a mistake. The law is the law, but I think we all make mistakes”, Assures his niece; In his town, everyone raised money to repatriate his uncle’s ashes, he says.

Sangabriel’s mother made an altar for her son while waiting for his ashes, which arrived on Friday. It is adorned with candles, fresh flowers, a crucifix, and carries the photo of Sangabriel in the center.

With information from the Chicago Tribune and The Associated Press.

