New York Mexican-Americans would make a difference if they register and vote



Mexicans constitute the third largest community in population, after Puerto Ricans and Dominicans, in New York.

Photo: Archive / J. Emilio Flores / Impremedia

Diverse nationalities make up the social fabric of the New York archipelago and, notably, among the groups that make up the Hispanic community, three main ones stand out: Puerto Ricans, Dominicans and Mexicans; the latter represent 14 percent of the population, a little more than 300 thousand people.

“The Puerto Rican and Dominican communities are numerically the largest and significantly larger than the Mexican, which is followed by the Colombian, Ecuadorian and Peruvian communities,” explained Dr. Héctor Cordero-Guzmán, professor at the Marxe School of Public and International Affairs Baruch. College of the City University of New York (CUNY)

“Although the growth of the Mexican population has been dizzying, its political strength is limited due to the fact that the community is dispersed, contrary to the case of the Dominican population, which is mainly concentrated in Washington Heights – north of Manhattan – and that has allowed it to strengthen their political power and representativeness through councilors ”, commented the academic in an interview.

When speaking of the political sphere, “so competitive and very fought over,” he said that one of the vicissitudes that Mexican-Americans willing to assert their vote at the polls must overcome are some barriers, “such as certain sponsorship patterns that require work. organized of the community, that is to say, organizing the voters so that they go out to the elections to demolish the old machinery ”.

The fickle sea: Mexican voters

Originally from Zacatecas, Mexico, -countryman of the poet López Velarde (1888-1921) – the chemical engineer Joel Magallán is the executive director of Asociación Tepeyac and is convinced that the key to the political process in New York City is the registry of voters.

“In the Association we have worked hard for people to register, but for that money is needed and we have never found the willingness of those who provide the funds so that (Mexicans) can carry out a good and great campaign with the objective of registering. to the Mexican-American voters, because (American politicians) know that there are many, many born here and they could make a difference in the elections. In any election! ”He added.

Interviewed by phone, from his office in Time Square, Magallán explained that unfortunately, “the Mexican community is very green, since we have so many people who were born here and are not registered to vote.”

“People only understand the importance of voting when their parents are undocumented and in some cases they have even been deported, but they had to return to continue their lives as parents responsible for their children; it is until then when they understand that it is necessary to register to vote ”, he argued.

Joel Magallán, executive president of the Tepeyac Association and organizer of the International Guadalupana Torch Race. / Javier Gochis

Today like never before …

The head of the Tepeyac Association was very emphatic in saying that today as never before, the Mexican community needs leaders to motivate and drag the population. “American politicians know what it means for populations to be aware of their rights and obligations.”

“I believe,” he said, “that both Democrats and Republicans prefer that we do not have funds to carry out campaigns and create awareness in our communities, because they know what could happen: that the leaders who are directing the parties all the time, would change. But that will not happen until we wake up and seek our right to be elected and to choose! It is a good tactic not to give funds ”.

The cowardly minute

The Mexican leader pointed out that when the process of electing the Mexican-American councilor, Carlos Menchaca, began in Brooklyn, it was difficult, “because the task of the volunteers was to approach the young people who are citizens and obtain the signatures so that the candidate for councilor was registered, but nobody wanted to collaborate. Most of the young Mexican-Americans said, “I’m not interested in politics.” We had to talk to the moms to convince the boys and vote ”.

“I definitely believe that the importance of educating people politically touches all of us, not only organizations like Tepeyac, but also parents, schools and universities. If we don’t do it together, it’s a bit difficult, “he said.

But he added that not everything ends with the election. “It is a global process, on that occasion 3,000 new votes came out; That’s a job! But if the councilors, once they arrive at the post, do not remember to call the young people who voted for them and did nothing for the young people, the boys remain the same or worse, without motivation and without taking an interest in politics ”.

“That councilor never saw us again, called us or organized a party to celebrate with everyone. Then?

He also made it clear that there are some very conscious Mexican-Americans, “who know that our community is not going to progress as long as it does not have ties to the parties,” both Democratic and Republican.

“So many things that could be improved and could be changed if we had a Mexican-American councilor who understood the situation of his people,” he concluded.

-This article has been produced as part of the Elections Reporting Fellowship from the Center for Community Media