New York Mets game today in Spanish news José Peraza home run Major League Baseball 2021

The Venezuelan Jose Pereza begins to eat the Big Apple in the play today Saturday May 15, 2021, with the Mets from New York on MLB 2021 with your first home run of the season with the Metropolitans.

Jose Peraza has always managed to play in MLB and especially with big teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Mets from New York.

Y today José Peraza began to eat the Big Apple with the Mets from New York hitting his first home run of the season 2021 from MLB So:

🗣 Let it be heard in Queens! 🗣 BOMBAZO of three races for José Peraza! #LosMets | #LGM pic.twitter.com/1iVVu9q98V – New York Mets (@LosMets) May 15, 2021

Jose Peraza hit only one home run with the Boston Red Sox in 34 games in, it is the Venezuelan’s 30th career homer in MLB.