The Bundesliga will resume next weekend, being the first tournament of the five major European leagues to return to activity, after the pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. In Mexico, the return to sports activity seems distant, since it is expected that the month of May will reach the highest level of infections due to COVID-19, so the outlook does not look encouraging.

The keeper of the Eagles of America spoke about the subject, Guillermo Ochoa, who appealed to the directors of the Liga MX and to the country’s authorities so that the disease is well controlled.

“I think that from the outset the clubs would look for a way to have that distance, because it is useless for us to take care of ourselves and returning throw away everything we have won. Beyond footballers we are people and we want to take care of our family and people. I believe that the Federation, together with the government, must take adequate care to carry out all the necessary tests. before each concentration as it is done in Spain or Germany ”, said Ochoa through a virtual conference.

The goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team is aware of the public health situation that exists in Mexico, and recognized that beyond providing entertainment, you must first think about the welfare of all citizens.

“It would not be valid to expose us for playing soccer. It doesn’t matter what you do or what you do and I think that in the Federation they will take care of us and I hope they do it because it would be something important, and if they don’t, we players would have to call if they did“, argument.

Ochoa himself confessed that when the activity resumes it will be difficult for all footballers due to the physical issue, but they will try to go as far as possible in the tournament.

“It is difficult to know what will happen, nobody knows, there has never been so much time off. I am sure that the clubs are going to try to put on a good show, here the key is going to be as far as the physical aspect goes, the first days are going to be complicated and immediately a Liguilla is going to arrive. I am sure that we will be there, it will be difficult, but for everyone it will be the same, “concluded Ochoa.

