The Duchess Meghan Markle lost the first legal battle against Mail on Sunday, of Associated Newspapers, who sued for privacy violation after publishing a private letter with his father, he reported Page Six.

This Friday, the judge Mark Warby of the London High Court ruled that accusations that the newspaper caused the split between Prince Harry’s wife and his father, Thomas Markle, they had to withdraw momentarily from the case for being irrelevant.

Warby too rejected allegations that the newspaper editor acted dishonestly by omitting certain parts of the letter to manipulate readers, as well as the fact that the tabloid had a offensive story posting schedule towards the Duchess.

Markle alleged in the legal documents that the decision of her father and the media to publish the letter he sent her three months after he was unable to accompany her on her wedding due to a heart attack had violated her privacy, copyright and data protection rights.

“I do not consider that the accusations made on that basis go to the ‘heart’ of the case, that in essence it refers to the publication of five articles that reveal the words and the information extracted from the letter written by the claimant to her father in August 2018 ″, Warby said, adding that he was taking that step to do justice between the two sides.

He added that the subtracted parties to the lawsuit could return to the case at a later stage if they were put on a proper legal basis.

When the notification of the demand comes out, Markle’s father pointed out to People that he had published similar information using as a source five alleged friends of the Duchess, who said he had never told his circle of friends to leak the content of the letter to the magazine.

If the case goes to trial, Those alleged friends may have to testify under oath regarding the claims of the former actress.; these people were never named by People by name; it was only reported that apparently they are from the most intimate circle of the accuser: former colleagues from Suits, a friend from Los Angeles, a former colleague and a close confidant.

Meghan Markle and her husband’s court hearing against the Mail on Sunday tabloid begins today. They’re suing the paper for publishing a “private and confidential” handwritten letter and “harassing, humiliating, manipulating and exploiting” her father. pic.twitter.com/lGildiAMz7 – AJ + (@ajplus) April 24, 2020

After the judge issued his ruling, a spokesman for Markle’s law firm, Schillings, said that the central elements of the case were still standing.

“The ruling today makes it very clear that the central elements of this case do not change and continue to advance. The Duchess’s rights were violated; legal limits were crossed around your privacy ”he expressed.

Associated Newspapers executives will now ask the Dukes of Sussex to pay their costs of more than $ 63,000 after rejecting an offer to deal with the problem out of court, in order to prevent the High Court had to establish an audience, which will have to be online due to the pandemic of the coronavirus.

In case of winning the legal dispute, Markle said the money he is asking for damages, in addition to legal costs, will be donated to a charity. against bullying.

