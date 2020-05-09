New York —

The influencer has her own vegetable garden in the garden of her house, this being one of the parts that she most enjoys in her imposing mansion

Yuya, 27 years old and who is considered the most successful influencer in Latin America, has an impressive mansion in Cuernavaca, one hour from Mexico City.

The also businesswoman built the house to her liking and since the end of 2018 she has shared with her followers some details of her first home.

The property, which he built while still dating Beto Pasillas and which he now shares with the singer Jorge SiddharthaHer current boyfriend has all the comforts we can imagine.

Kitchen

The kitchen in your house is open and combines white with chocolate in the cupboard, which gives a modern and elegant touch to that room.

It also has an island in the center that is where Yuya prepares his food.

Room

The room is made up of white and chocolate armchairs, paintings, lamps, a glass coffee table, as well as a chocolate-colored corner table, on which it has an old typewriter as a decorative item.

Main bedroom

Yuya’s bedroom has a mirror at the entrance that she designed herself, a large bed with gray bedding and a black headboard with gold trim, as well as two black coffee tables and their respective table lamp.

It also has a brown chest of drawers and three mirrors of different geometric shapes (oval, square and triangle) that are your best allies when you get ready to make your videos.

In addition to the bed, what catches your room is the impressive view of the garden and its terrace, where you have an antique wooden table with two long benches.

Visiting room

The guest bedroom has a large bed, a colored sofa, coffee, a large carpet and air conditioning so that your guests do not suffer from the high temperatures that occur in the area during spring and summer.

Garden

In addition to his bedroom, the garden is the part of the house that he enjoys the most, since it has an old dining room with space for ten people, a living room and other furniture that give a very cozy touch to this part of your house.

It also has a pool, several trees and even its own orchard where it has grown avocado and beets.

