The Colombian interpreter has spent almost 15 years trying to sell the mansion in which she lived her last months of dating with De la Rúa

Colombian singer ShakiraConsidered one of the most talented in her country, in 2001 she bought an impressive mansion in Miami Beach, for $ 3.38 million.

The property, which has all the luxuries, was acquired by the interpreter of ‘Chantación’ when she was the girlfriend of the Argentine Antonio de la Rúa, with whom he ended up in 2010 after 11 years of relationship.

The footballer’s couple today Gerard Piqué put the property up for sale in 2005, but so far has not found anyone interested in it and paying the $ 11.6 million that you intend to receive.

The house, built on two floors, has an extension of 8,072 square feet of construction and it has six bedrooms, three of which were adapted by the also businesswoman to receive her visitors.

It also has seven bathrooms, kitchen, dining room, living room, TV room, shisha smoking room, trophy room, gym, pool overlooking the bay, 21,500 square feet of green areas and private dock.

The kitchen is so spacious that not only does it have an island in the center that serves to prepare food and as a breakfast area for three people, but it also has a table with space for eight diners.

In addition to the above, the mansion attracts attention for its elegance, the mastery of white, its high ceilings, its large windows and the communication that exists between many of the rooms on the ground floor, as there is no division between them.

The mother of Milan and Sasha He put the house up for sale in 2005 after shelving his legal battle with De la Rúa, relaunched it to the market in 2013 with some renovations and in the summer of 2018 he offered it again to the highest bidder, but it has not been successful yet.

Despite being in Barcelona, ​​Spain, Shakira has no complications promoting her mansion as she gave it to her brother, Antonio Mebarak and Ana Lourdes Martínez, so they could take care of selling it.

