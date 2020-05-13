New York —

The Hispanic community is on the front line of the pandemic, recalled the president of UnidosUS

The Latino unemployment rate has more than tripled, according to UnidosUS.

Photo:

MICHAEL REYNOLDS / EFE

The mayor of Los Angeles (California), Eric Garcetti, and his counterpart in Tucson (Arizona), Regina Romero, on Tuesday urged the US Congress and the federal government to include the Latino community in any future economic stimulus that is approved to cope with the ravages that the coronavirus is causing. This community is being one of the most affected by the pandemic.

The call, in conjunction with the UnidosUS organization, was made in the middle of a virtual meeting of the heads of town councils to describe the growing need to include Latinos, and especially the undocumented, in federal aid.

“This is the largest Latino city in the United States (…), and we have seen a huge gap in federal government response, in the health of the community and lately in the fear that the Trump Administration it has implanted ”, warned Garcetti about how the Latino community has experienced the pandemic in Los Angeles.

In this sense, Romero stressed that the lack of health insurance and poor access to the health system They have greatly affected Hispanics on the Tucson border, and have further exposed them to the disease.

Janet Murguía, president of UnidosUS, which brings together about 250 community groups, highlighted that Latinos are in the Frontline of the pandemic in essential jobs such as healthcare and the food supply chainBut they also represent a large number of workers who have lost their jobs in industries that have been devastated by COVID-19, such as tourism and restaurants.

Latino unemployment rate has more than tripled, going from 6% to 18.9%, according to data from the organization.

An investigation by UnidosUS last month shows that 61% of Latino households lost income as a result of the pandemic, a figure that Murguía said exposes the need for all Latinos, including undocumented immigrants, to be included in the new federal economic stimulus packages.

Garcetti stressed that it is very important that aid includes immigrants covered by programs such as Temporary Protected Status (TPS), Deferred Action (DACA), and mixed families, which were excluded from the first CARES economic stimulus.

“This virus does not discriminate on the basis of economic status or immigration status,” stressed the head of the Los Angeles council.

.