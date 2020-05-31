15 minutes. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called for calm Friday after protests in the city in response to the death in Minneapolis of African-American citizen George Floyd.

Floyd’s death led, since Thursday, to a violent demonstration in Manhattan in which about 70 people were arrested.

“To all who are protesting, please, even though you are expressing your pain and anger and that feeling that there is something wrong and that it must be fixed, remember how important it is to protest peacefully,” said de Blasio in a brief press conference, in which New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea also participated.

The mayor also asked citizens to remember that “we are in the middle of a pandemic.”

He urged that they do “everything possible to protect each other”: “Everyone has a responsibility.”

He also stressed that the New York Police received “clear instructions” to respect the peaceful protests.

He called on the protesters to direct their anger “against the government”: “They are angry with the leaders you have chosen, so direct all that anger against all of us.”

For her part, Shea said thousands of police officers were deployed in New York City to cover the current events and protests that were scheduled for this Friday.

“Our goal is to allow people to come together peacefully and responsibly to voice their opinions and concerns, and we will do our best to work with the organizers to make sure that happens,” he added.

Floyd’s death

Floyd’s death sparked massive protests for three days in the US and in some cases riots and looting of businesses.

The incident in which Floyd died happened on Monday night, when a police patrol of four officers attended a Minneapolis site where it was reported that a person had tried to pay with a fake ticket.

The policemen found Floyd sitting in his vehicle and when he was ordered to leave, according to the official version, the individual resisted arrest.

One of the officers subdued him by throwing him on the ground and pressing his knee against his neck while his three companions watched the scene.

In a video broadcast on social networks, it is observed how the white agent squeezes his neck with his knee for several minutes despite the desperate complaints of the man who could not breathe, while his colleagues watched.