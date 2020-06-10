Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York, celebrated the agreement of state legislators to repeal the Civil Rights Act that gave immunity to the Police

The mayor of NY, Bill de Blasio, celebrated this Wednesday the agreement of state legislators to repeal a controversial law that gave immunity to the police and announced that it will increase the budget and reach of various community movements that fight against violence in the city through mediation “without a weapon or a plate”.

The mayor began his press conference celebrating the repeal of section 50-a of the Civil Rights Law, which since 1976 has prevented the records of investigations and actions taken on the conduct of law enforcement officers from being made public, something that “impeded the transparency and openness” necessary to “create trust between the Police and the community”.

“We have laid an important foundation stone, but today we are going to talk about broader solutions. The transparency It matters, but the solutions come from grassroots groups, from the people, ”said De Blasio, referring to movements for mediation and management of violence whose“ field work ”in neighborhoods helps educate young people and“ avoid shootings“

These are organizations like Cure Violence and Crisis Management System, to which the City Council has promised to increase the budget at 10 million dollars and facilitate the incorporation to more neighborhoods, with which “they will be active in the 20 precincts with the highest level of armed violence in the city,” the councilman announced this morning.

Representatives of these community mediation groups highlighted “the cry that has been heard throughout the nation” to combat the racial injustice, rooted in the “traumas of years of oppression, police brutality and bad education, ”as well as the need to hold“ the community, law enforcement, and elected officials accountable. ”

Representatives of the black, Latin and Asian groups were also present at the City Hall, who pointed out that the investment “will help communities of color to recover from the twin traumas of the COVID-19 pandemic and the racial injustice“Because organizations” develop personal relationships with children, parents, schools, and religious congregations. “

These changes in the city occur after more than a week of protests triggered across the country by the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis, who have focused on the racism systemic in the United States, with reactions and repercussions in companies and governments, which are recognizing that “black lives matter” (Black Lives Matter).

