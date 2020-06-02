New York, USA

The Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, announced Monday a curfew from 11:00 pm to 05:00 am local as a result of protests unleashed by the death of George Floyd, following the example of other large cities in the United States.

De Blasio said on his Twitter account that the decision was made after a conversation with Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“We support peaceful protests” but in the wake of the violence and looting in recent days, “for everyone’s safety, we have decided to implement a curfew in New York City tonight,” he wrote.

At least 140 US cities staged protests against police brutality and racism on Sunday, according to local press. Dozens of curfews were imposed on dozens of them, including Los Angeles, Houston and Washington DC.

The Mayor and Governor of New York announced in a statement that the police will double their presence on the streets to help prevent violence and prevent damage and looting.

“I support and protect peaceful protests in this city” following the death of Floyd, a black man, at the hands of a white police officer a week ago in Minneapolis, de Blasio said in the statement.

“The demonstrations we have seen have been generally peaceful. We cannot let violence undermine the message of this moment. It is too important and the message must be heard,” said the mayor.

De Blasio, who is white, is married to a black woman. Her daughter Chiara, 25, participated in a protest over Floyd’s death on Saturday and was detained by police, who released her the same day. The mayor told reporters that he was “proud” of her.

The protests, meanwhile, continue throughout the country.

About a thousand protesters protested peacefully Monday afternoon in Times Square, applauding and shouting “George Floyd, George Floyd” and “Black Lives Matter” in front of policemen wearing riot uniforms.

“I’m here because my life matters,” Shina Moore, a 23-year-old African American who works at a Starbucks café, told ..

Moore said he will challenge the curfew tonight.

“People will not respect him. Cuomo is our governor, he is doing a good job but this is not his fight. These protests will continue as long as necessary: ​​one day, one week, one month, one year.”

Mayor de Blasio said he spoke to police chief Dermot Shea about incidents of repression against protesters. A police van was filmed as it launched at a group of protesters, and the case is under investigation.

“We agree on the need for quick action,” he said.