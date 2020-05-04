New York —

ARIES

YOUR PLANETS THIS MONTH. With the Moon and Neptune in your twelve house, you will have to slow down to explore yourself in your most hidden intimacy. Don’t get confused, slowing down is not stopping, it’s getting back on with more sense.

WHERE TO TAKE ACTION. Your deepest creativity is set in motion, leading you to discover that abundance comes from a side that you have not explored before.

LOVE AND SEX. Communicate with others and with your love without intermingling, that is the slogan, but without losing yourself. This will streamline and enhance any relationship. Distance puts tests that strengthen you.

THE CHALLENGE. Focus your personal courage to go to yourself.

THE OPPORTUNITY. Boost without urgency for everything.

YOUR ALLY. Pisces teaches you what you need.

TAURUS

YOUR PLANETS THIS MONTH. With Mercury at twelve and Uranus in the “I” zone, the safe and predictable will give rise to another information chip that is already operating in your system. The strategy is to stay flexible and listen for signs of the new.

WHERE TO TAKE ACTION. With Mars in the work area, you are going to focus your energy to the maximum, but, with a lot of organization, approach the most appropriate work strategies.

LOVE AND SEX. Venus in house two can bring from confrontations to very profound changes in your encounter with your love. The slogan is to create a common code that allows play and complicity to channel so much fire.

THE CHALLENGE. Follow the sense of your energy.

THE OPPORTUNITY. Practice the new in everyday life.

YOUR ALLY. Aquarius protects you.

GEMINI

YOUR PLANETS THIS MONTH. With Uranus in the twelfth house and with the Moon in Pisces, a powerful mixture between an air energy and another subtle and irrational that will launch you on a journey to your most remote intimacy. An excellent mix to wake up your inner artist.

WHERE TO TAKE ACTION. Virtuality is going to be the great possibility this month. A new labor fabric is going to be managed with lightning speed from now on. Do not miss it.

LOVE AND SEX. Saturn has just entered the sign of Aquarius and it will lead you to be in processes of high communication with others. If you did not have to be with your love in this quarantine, good time for you to practice creativity.

THE CHALLENGE. Quiet your mind.

THE OPPORTUNITY. Full emotional gymnastics.

YOUR ALLY. This time you are your best ally.

CANCER

YOUR PLANETS THIS MONTH. With Mars and Uranus linked together, your battle phrase is going to be “all or nothing.” High decibels will be going through your subtle cancer vibration. Good time to reorder your finances and what you share with others.

WHERE TO TAKE ACTION. You are going to be clarifying old things pending to be clarified with yours. In addition, watch out for 18: a new job information appears that begins with little clarity, but that will manifest itself forcefully next month.

LOVE AND SEX. Whether or not you are in a relationship, a surprising contact (virtual or non-virtual) with someone you haven’t seen for a long time moves your emotional shelf and changes your energy.

THE CHALLENGE. Don’t keep your anger.

THE OPPORTUNITY. What’s new in your work is fabulous.

YOUR ALLY. Pisces manages to get you out of the slump.

LEO

YOUR PLANETS THIS MONTH. With the Moon and Neptune in your eighth house, you slow down and a spark of divinity runs through you. You will be hypersensitive and with a new information chip in your universe, expanding your consciousness.

WHERE TO TAKE ACTION. Labor month of daring proposals. With new people, you are going to start a new cycle of work that is more meaningful and of greater personal and remunerative enrichment. Until the end of the month, patience.

LOVE AND SEX. Mars in Aquarius brings more creativity into the relationship, as one of the possible scenes. Another possible expression: anger and intolerance. Take a good look at what of yourself you have attracted to your field that which you do not like about your love or others.

THE CHALLENGE. Get away from the whims of the ego.

THE OPPORTUNITY. Give yourself to full in each activity.

YOUR ALLY. Aquarius connects with your heart.

VIRGO

YOUR PLANETS THIS MONTH. With Mercury at eight, you are going to move with a sense of urgency in everything you do; You will not miss the smallest details, but beware of getting caught up in obsessive prolixities or in critical observations.

WHERE TO TAKE ACTION. Changes within the physical workplace and a touch of important creativity there. Perhaps a project with siblings or with someone who fulfills that role? Until the 18th, caution in matters of money.

LOVE AND SEX. Managing freedom in the relationship without losing yourself in your fear of losing is the great task of this month. If you are not in a relationship, you will be seeing exactly what is and what is not in each relationship.

THE CHALLENGE. A more frontal delivery.

THE OPPORTUNITY. Change what does not add to you.

YOUR ALLY. Aries heals your heart.

POUND

YOUR PLANETS THIS MONTH. With the Moon in Pisces in zone 6, follow your intuition to decide the best direction to take in your work, or unclear situations may appear as signs that it is not out there.

WHERE TO TAKE ACTION. If you have children, watch them well. They will be proposing learnings with their own experiences. If it is not about children, it could be a personal project that presents you with challenges to grow.

LOVE AND SEX. Dialogue with your partner is strengthened and coexistence improves. Your partner may be somewhat concerned about issues with his family of origin. If you are not in a relationship, you will be more open to encounters.

THE CHALLENGE. Dig deep into your fears.

THE OPPORTUNITY. Experiment in your culinary art.

YOUR ALLY. Aries pushes you to define.

SCORPION

YOUR PLANETS THIS MONTH. With Saturn entering your fourth house, your energy is very much in tune with this period of introspection that the entire planet is experiencing. Moments of silence to see the reality that you yourself built.

WHERE TO TAKE ACTION. A lot of work and huge changes. You will be rearranging your schedules, heading in a new direction with a large project that will take shape between now and spring.

LOVE AND SEX. Different barter with whom you shared quarantine and everything, more profound and more stimulating. If you are not in a relationship, you may know someone at your job.

THE CHALLENGE. Don’t get entangled in melancholy.

THE OPPORTUNITY. Use your word wisely.

YOUR ALLY. Gemini helps you get out hidden words.

SAGITTARIUS

YOUR PLANETS THIS MONTH. Strong and at the same time dynamic convictions with Mars in your house three. You will be reaching consensus on bold economic proposals that will have a collective impact. As a team and at a pace of unusual speed, you capture a generous and creative project.

WHERE TO TAKE ACTION. Important family decisions that resolve an issue that concerns everyone. From 19, good news, all the “dark” that generated heavy silences are cleared up. Emotional relief at home.

LOVE AND SEX. They are in a place where seduction reappears and strengthens what each one feels for the other. In love, everything to enjoy. If you are without a partner, a surprise that takes you out of solitude.

THE CHALLENGE. No to denialist optimism.

THE OPPORTUNITY. High vibration sensations.

YOUR ALLY. Leo recognizes your talent.

CAPRICORN

YOUR PLANETS THIS MONTH. With Mercury in four and with the Moon in Pisces, a poorly defined vibration will give you lessons about the world of “no edge”. If you open yourself, you will perceive the reality of the subtle with delicacy and power. Otherwise, the “overflow” will make you lose the details, the papers and even the most guaranteed.

WHERE TO TAKE ACTION. From the 21st, a job shift will take you out of the comfortable. Within the field of what you do, a path opens up that points to the social, the group, the collective.

LOVE AND SEX. With your love, a circuit of a deep and serene understanding that includes solo moments, fun and play. Knowing how to love yourself without running over yourself is knowing how to love yourself well.

THE CHALLENGE. Having the courage to be free.

THE OPPORTUNITY. Exploit communication.

YOUR ALLY. Virgo illuminates your individuality.

AQUARIUM

YOUR PLANETS THIS MONTH. With your Aquarian energy and with Mars in your home one, the task will be in a team with others, but with your very inspired individuality. You will be helping others who are not having a good time. Solidarity appears as a value.

WHERE TO TAKE ACTION. Saturn in your sign will lead you to need to keep the most essential in everything. At home, you will be cleaning, saying what you did not dare to say and managing to open emotional spaces.

LOVE AND SEX. Enough with relationships where you can’t establish a genuine exchange. With your love and with everyone -even in new relationships, that there will be-, complicity, creativity and daring play without networks.

THE CHALLENGE. The past brings valuable info.

THE OPPORTUNITY. You are going to fish for something unclear on an economic issue.

YOUR ALLY. Capricorn confides a secret to you.

PISCES

YOUR PLANETS THIS MONTH. The space where your most enlightened consciousness dwells opens for you with the Moon in your sign attached to the planet Neptune. If you let it flow, you will be an ambassador for the highest information. In addition, from 19, economic relief and a job surprise.

WHERE TO TAKE ACTION. Someone who calls you to make a surprising proposal that will subjugate you for what is attractive. This will give rise to an unusual project that will be consistent from 22.

LOVE AND SEX. With your love, different experiences will be weaving an intense but novel emotional plot between the two of them. If you are without a partner, a love at first sight brings fresh winds to your heart.

THE CHALLENGE. Don’t get mad at the unintelligible.

THE OPPORTUNITY. Experience each experience.

YOUR ALLY. With Leo, deep exchanges.

By: Ana Bilsky

