New York —

The union supports the decision of those who have chosen other more traditional options

Instruction through virtual classrooms in NYC as announced by the Department of Education (DOE) has not been a reality for everyone: many teachers did not initiate or abandon it, and the union has supported that decision.

Many parents say their children rarely interact with their instructors from quarantine, the New York Post reported.

“This is a problem,” said Yiatin Chu of the # 1 Council on Community Education in Manhattan and the advocacy group PLACE. “We hear it from many parents from all socioeconomic backgrounds. There are many disparities. “

The DOE initially supported the use of the Zoom video conferencing application for conferences but then banned it due to security concerns.

Some city teachers have transitioned to other platforms, but others have chosen to abandon the practice. and rely on worksheets and assignments without direct instruction.

The union Federation of United Teachers (UFT) has told teachers that they are not obliged to carry out online teaching, even if the authorities pressure them for it.

DOE’s policy regarding live instruction recognizes that educators know their students and families better and that they use a variety of instructional strategies every day to connect with your students ”, said a UFT spokesperson.

“Educators know what their students need, either now with distance education or in their traditional classrooms,” he added.

The availability of live instruction may vary from classroom to classroom, even within the same school.

Some parents at the prestigious Forest Hill PS 196 Elementary said their teacher has gone weeks without personal interaction with their child or group activity. While others do receive quality live instruction.

A union source said many educators have ruled out the option because only some children have the resources to participate at home.

“If you can’t connect with a group of students in your class, then are being excludedSaid an anonymous teacher from a Brooklyn high school. “Are you supposed to do it for some and not for others?”

Other teachers simply don’t have the technical knowledge to carry out live instruction and rely on emails and assigned tasks to hold on to engagement, a DOE source said.

Both the UFT and DOE have indicated that some form of remote learning is likely to continue at least temporarily. next academic year.

In a statement, the DOE noted: “Our teachers are thinking creatively about ways to keep their students engaged during remote learning, and we encourage both live instruction and prerecorded lessons. We have provided guidance to regularly reach out to students in a way that makes sense to them and stay connected to continue supporting students and their families. ”

